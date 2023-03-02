Britvic (LON:BVIC) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $777.74

Britvic plc (LON:BVIC – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 777.74 ($9.39) and traded as high as GBX 834 ($10.06). Britvic shares last traded at GBX 830.50 ($10.02), with a volume of 1,092,085 shares.

BVIC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 935 ($11.28) price objective on shares of Britvic in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 830 ($10.02) price objective on shares of Britvic in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 950 ($11.46) price objective on shares of Britvic in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Britvic presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 968.57 ($11.69).

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 788.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 778.02. The stock has a market cap of £2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,573.08, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.38, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

In other news, insider Ian Durant purchased 3,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 810 ($9.77) per share, with a total value of £24,907.50 ($30,056.11). In related news, insider Simon Litherland sold 9,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 811 ($9.79), for a total transaction of £77,418.06 ($93,421.09). Also, insider Ian Durant purchased 3,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 810 ($9.77) per share, for a total transaction of £24,907.50 ($30,056.11). Insiders have purchased 3,131 shares of company stock worth $2,535,550 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks. The company offers its products under the 7UP, Aqua Libra, Ballygowan, Britvic, drench, Robinsons, Gatorade, J2O, Lipton, The London Essence, Mathieu Teisseire, Mountain Dew, Pepsi MAX, Plenish, Purdey's, Rockstar, R.

