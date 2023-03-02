Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.95 EPS

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.38 by $0.95, Briefing.com reports. Broadcom had a net margin of 34.62% and a return on equity of 70.00%. The company had revenue of $8.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.68 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Broadcom Price Performance

AVGO stock traded up $5.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $598.65. The stock had a trading volume of 2,639,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,106,357. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $581.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $528.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Broadcom has a 52 week low of $415.07 and a 52 week high of $645.31.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 69.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Broadcom news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total transaction of $97,726.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,981 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,657.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,878,874 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,287,056,000 after purchasing an additional 651,014 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Broadcom by 11.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,682,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,948,563,000 after buying an additional 488,405 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,022,517 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,786,039,000 after buying an additional 74,395 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth $2,222,676,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 122,794.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,667,161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,050,420,000 after acquiring an additional 3,664,177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVGO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas started coverage on Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $660.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $775.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $650.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $668.60.

About Broadcom

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

