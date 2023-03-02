Brokerages Set Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Price Target at $60.31

Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.31.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Pentair from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Pentair from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Pentair from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen increased their price target on Pentair from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Pentair from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Glynis Bryan sold 3,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total value of $178,167.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,246,270.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Pentair Trading Down 1.0 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 68.6% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Pentair during the third quarter valued at $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 162.0% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pentair during the first quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair in the third quarter valued at $45,000. 90.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PNR opened at $55.36 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.69. Pentair has a 52 week low of $38.55 and a 52 week high of $60.85. The company has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.03. Pentair had a return on equity of 23.40% and a net margin of 11.67%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Pentair will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pentair Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.45%.

About Pentair

Pentair plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

