Brokerages Set Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) PT at $33.83

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.83.

Several research firms have recently commented on TWST. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Twist Bioscience from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Twist Bioscience

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 101.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 3,333.3% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 430.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 155.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter.

Twist Bioscience Stock Down 6.0 %

NASDAQ:TWST opened at $18.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 1.15. Twist Bioscience has a 12-month low of $18.18 and a 12-month high of $58.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.54.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $54.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.47 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 99.23% and a negative return on equity of 27.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.91) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Twist Bioscience will post -3.89 EPS for the current year.

About Twist Bioscience



Twist Bioscience Corp. engages in the development of a proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. Its products include genes, oligo pools, Next Generation Sequencing (NGS), variant libraries, synthetic controls, antibody discovery, and SARS-CoV-2 Tools. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, and APAC.

