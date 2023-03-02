Brokers Issue Forecasts for Establishment Labs Holdings Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ESTA)

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley cut their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Establishment Labs in a report released on Tuesday, February 28th. B. Riley analyst N. Chatterji now expects that the company will post earnings of ($2.54) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($2.45). The consensus estimate for Establishment Labs’ current full-year earnings is ($2.40) per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Establishment Labs from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Stephens raised their price objective on Establishment Labs from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.86.

Shares of NASDAQ ESTA traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $73.11. 28,593 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,994. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.56, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 4.27. Establishment Labs has a twelve month low of $44.03 and a twelve month high of $93.80.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Establishment Labs by 3,244.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Establishment Labs by 104.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Establishment Labs during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Cutler Group LLC CA lifted its position in Establishment Labs by 1,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

Establishment Labs Holdings, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of silicone breast implants. It generates income from customers in Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm’s products include Motiva Implants, Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, Motiva Ergonomix, and Motiva Ergonomix2.

