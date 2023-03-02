Brokers Issue Forecasts for i-80 Gold Corp.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (TSE:IAU)

i-80 Gold Corp. (TSE:IAU – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Cormark lowered their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of i-80 Gold in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 28th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.05). The consensus estimate for i-80 Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.01 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for i-80 Gold’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.
A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of i-80 Gold in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. National Bankshares set a C$5.50 target price on i-80 Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th.
i-80 Gold Stock Performance
i-80 Gold Company Profile
i-80 Gold Corp., a mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver mineral deposits in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Lone Tree property covering an area of approximately 12,000 acres located in Battle Mountain-Eureka, Northern Nevada; Ruby Hill property located in Battle Mountain Trend, Northern Nevada; McCoy-Cove project covering 31,000 acres located in Battle Mountain Trend, Nevada; and Buffalo Mountain property located in Battle Mountain Trend, Northern Nevada as well as controls Granite Creek Project located in Getchell Trend, Northern Nevada.
