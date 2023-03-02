Buckingham Strategic Partners Boosts Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Buckingham Strategic Partners increased its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,437 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners’ holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARKK. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 60.3% during the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 321.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 168.9% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 819 shares in the last quarter.

ARK Innovation ETF stock opened at $38.70 on Thursday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12 month low of $29.43 and a 12 month high of $72.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.11.

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

