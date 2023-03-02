Buckingham Strategic Partners Boosts Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Posted by on Mar 2nd, 2023

Buckingham Strategic Partners increased its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKKGet Rating) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,437 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners’ holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARKK. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 60.3% during the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 321.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 168.9% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 819 shares in the last quarter.

ARK Innovation ETF Price Performance

ARK Innovation ETF stock opened at $38.70 on Thursday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12 month low of $29.43 and a 12 month high of $72.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.11.

ARK Innovation ETF Profile

(Get Rating)

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.