Buckingham Strategic Partners Invests $222,000 in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Buckingham Strategic Partners bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Phillips Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $532,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $105,000. Institutional investors own 9.11% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ SHV opened at $109.96 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.99. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $109.73 and a 12-month high of $110.32.
iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.
