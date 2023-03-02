Buckingham Strategic Partners Invests $250,000 in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Buckingham Strategic Partners purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 2,257 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PPG Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. New England Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in PPG Industries by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 479 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on PPG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on PPG Industries from $128.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on PPG Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on PPG Industries from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on PPG Industries from $144.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.55.

PPG Industries Trading Up 0.9 %

PPG stock opened at $133.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $31.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $129.01 and its 200 day moving average is $124.93. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.06 and a 12-month high of $138.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 5.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.27%.

Insider Transactions at PPG Industries

In related news, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 21,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.33, for a total value of $2,792,075.81. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,577 shares in the company, valued at $1,357,346.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 21,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.33, for a total value of $2,792,075.81. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,577 shares in the company, valued at $1,357,346.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 61,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.96, for a total value of $8,040,235.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 183,645 shares in the company, valued at $23,866,504.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of paints, coatings, and specialty materials. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment consists of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

