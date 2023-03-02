Buckingham Strategic Partners Purchases New Holdings in Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB)

Buckingham Strategic Partners acquired a new position in Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,476 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LOB. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 0.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 97,586 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 7.3% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 23,969 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Live Oak Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $398,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $341,000. 63.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on LOB. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Live Oak Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Live Oak Bancshares in a research report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.25.

Live Oak Bancshares Trading Down 1.6 %

Live Oak Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Shares of LOB stock opened at $34.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.30. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.50 and a 12 month high of $64.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Live Oak Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 3.06%.

Insider Transactions at Live Oak Bancshares

In related news, Director William Henderson Cameron acquired 1,000 shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.45 per share, for a total transaction of $30,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 167,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,091,757.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

Live Oak Bancshares Company Profile

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates as a national online platform for small business lending. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Fintech, and Other. The Banking segment provides financing services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries and deposit-related services to small businesses, consumers, and other customers nationwide.

Featured Stories

