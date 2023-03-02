Buckingham Strategic Partners Sells 1,759 Shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

Buckingham Strategic Partners decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Get Rating) by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,759 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners’ holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors now owns 2,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 175,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,975,000 after acquiring an additional 12,790 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,863,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 36,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after acquiring an additional 8,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Micro-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

iShares Micro-Cap ETF stock opened at $115.22 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $114.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.15. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $100.75 and a 12 month high of $132.91.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Micro-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Micro-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.