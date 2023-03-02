Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) Given New $115.00 Price Target at Benchmark

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Benchmark from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zelman & Associates lowered Builders FirstSource from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $92.00 to $82.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Builders FirstSource from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $89.23.

Shares of NYSE BLDR opened at $85.76 on Wednesday. Builders FirstSource has a 52-week low of $48.91 and a 52-week high of $86.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.56. The stock has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a PE ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 2.01.

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 61.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Builders FirstSource will post 17.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. 94.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, subcontractors, remodelers and consumers. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, and engineered wood.

