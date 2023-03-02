Burcon NutraScience (TSE:BU) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.32

Burcon NutraScience Co. (TSE:BU – Get Rating) (NYSE:BUR) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.32 and last traded at C$0.32, with a volume of 27352 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.35.
Burcon NutraScience Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.47, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of C$30.44 million, a PE ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.45.
About Burcon NutraScience
Burcon NutraScience Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops plant proteins and ingredients for use in the food and beverage industries in Canada. The company's products include Peazazz, a pea protein for use in dairy alternatives, ready-to-drink beverages, dry blended beverages, bars, baked goods, and meat substitute products; and Peazac and Peazac 850, a pea protein for plant-based meat alternative products, ready-to-mix powders, ready-to-mix beverages, dairy alternatives, and nutrition bars, as well as other applications requiring the most neutral flavor and moderate viscosity.
See Also
