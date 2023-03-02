Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.85-$0.95 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.85. Burlington Stores also updated its FY24 guidance to $5.50-$6.00 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BURL has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $200.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Burlington Stores from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. OTR Global raised shares of Burlington Stores from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Burlington Stores to $186.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Burlington Stores from $157.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $229.50.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Burlington Stores Stock Performance

BURL opened at $217.11 on Thursday. Burlington Stores has a 1-year low of $106.47 and a 1-year high of $239.94. The stock has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.54 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Institutional Trading of Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BURL. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter valued at about $392,000. American Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 232.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 453,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,966,000 after purchasing an additional 317,112 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter valued at $1,267,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Burlington Stores by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 42,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,521,000 after purchasing an additional 8,981 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.