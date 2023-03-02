Business Platform Tomato Coin (BPTC) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.33 Million

Business Platform Tomato Coin (BPTC) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. In the last seven days, Business Platform Tomato Coin has traded 17.6% lower against the US dollar. One Business Platform Tomato Coin token can now be purchased for $0.0223 or 0.00000095 BTC on major exchanges. Business Platform Tomato Coin has a market capitalization of $120.67 million and $2.33 million worth of Business Platform Tomato Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002017 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 93.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000331 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $99.73 or 0.00425213 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,736.89 or 0.28725067 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000167 BTC.

About Business Platform Tomato Coin

Business Platform Tomato Coin was first traded on November 1st, 2019. Business Platform Tomato Coin’s total supply is 2,949,642,995 tokens. The official message board for Business Platform Tomato Coin is blog.naver.com/swmake2020. Business Platform Tomato Coin’s official Twitter account is @bptc_tomato. The official website for Business Platform Tomato Coin is bptckr.com.

Business Platform Tomato Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BPTC, launched by SoftwareMake Co., Ltd., a 20-year history of IT, is a coin that pursues the growth of the sharing economy by creating a free market economy, business-to-business transactions, and a corresponding distribution environment. An infrastructure that can be used in real life has been established with a safe virtual currency optimized for use in any environment, and we will become a BPTC responsible for the future distribution economy.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Business Platform Tomato Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Business Platform Tomato Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Business Platform Tomato Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

