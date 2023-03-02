BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Hits New 1-Year High at $62.94

BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $62.94 and last traded at $62.87, with a volume of 189424 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BWXT shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on BWX Technologies from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com lowered BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Barclays upgraded BWX Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their target price on BWX Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

BWX Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.86.

BWX Technologies Increases Dividend

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.02). BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 10.67%. The firm had revenue of $624.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is a boost from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is 35.38%.

Institutional Trading of BWX Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the third quarter worth about $4,351,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in BWX Technologies by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 108,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in BWX Technologies by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 160,508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,085,000 after acquiring an additional 15,271 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in BWX Technologies by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 133,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,724,000 after acquiring an additional 3,690 shares during the period. Finally, Western Standard LLC acquired a new position in BWX Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.33% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the following business segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Services Group and Nuclear Power Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment focuses on the design and manufacture of equipment for nuclear applications.

See Also

