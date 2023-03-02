Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Caesarstone Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of CSTE stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.82. The company had a trading volume of 124,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,561. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.06 and its 200 day moving average is $7.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Caesarstone has a fifty-two week low of $4.59 and a fifty-two week high of $12.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.15 million, a PE ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 0.57.

Get Caesarstone alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Caesarstone

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Caesarstone by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,868,049 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,005,000 after buying an additional 156,106 shares in the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Caesarstone by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 3,154,625 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,370,000 after buying an additional 285,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Caesarstone by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,922,007 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,221,000 after buying an additional 15,522 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Caesarstone by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 686,028 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,387,000 after buying an additional 59,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Caesarstone by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 471,396 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,959,000 after buying an additional 11,856 shares in the last quarter. 44.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caesarstone Company Profile

Caesarstone Ltd. operates as a multi material designer, producer and reseller of countertops used in residential and commercial buildings globally. It designs, develops, produces and source engineered quartz, natural stone and porcelain products that offer aesthetic appeal and functionality through a distinct variety of colors, styles, textures, and finishes used primarily as countertops, vanities, and other interior and exterior spaces.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Caesarstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesarstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.