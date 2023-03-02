Cairn Homes plc (LON:CRN) Raises Dividend to €0.03 Per Share

Cairn Homes plc (LON:CRN – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 20th will be given a dividend of €0.03 ($0.03) per share on Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This is an increase from Cairn Homes’s previous dividend of $0.03. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Cairn Homes Stock Up 1.7 %
CRN stock opened at GBX 86.20 ($1.04) on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 83.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 81.98. The company has a market capitalization of £591.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,060.00 and a beta of 1.09. Cairn Homes has a 52 week low of GBX 69.40 ($0.84) and a 52 week high of GBX 108.20 ($1.31). The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.32.
Cairn Homes Company Profile
