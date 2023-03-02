Cairn Homes plc (LON:CRN) Raises Dividend to €0.03 Per Share

Cairn Homes plc (LON:CRN – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 20th will be given a dividend of €0.03 ($0.03) per share on Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This is an increase from Cairn Homes’s previous dividend of $0.03. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Cairn Homes Stock Up 1.7 %

CRN stock opened at GBX 86.20 ($1.04) on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 83.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 81.98. The company has a market capitalization of £591.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,060.00 and a beta of 1.09. Cairn Homes has a 52 week low of GBX 69.40 ($0.84) and a 52 week high of GBX 108.20 ($1.31). The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.32.

Cairn Homes Company Profile

Cairn Homes plc operates as a homebuilder in Ireland. The company develops and sells residential properties. It is also involved in the rental of properties. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Dublin, Ireland

