Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Acquires 46,275 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) by 169.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,599 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,275 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned about 0.12% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $9,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,949 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3,731.5% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 311,383 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,503,000 after buying an additional 303,256 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,431 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $1,572,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,688 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,623,000 after buying an additional 3,566 shares during the period. 89.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $206.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $192.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.55.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.1 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $140.51 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $153.31 and a 200-day moving average of $148.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a twelve month low of $125.36 and a twelve month high of $169.98.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.79, for a total value of $155,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 367,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,187,081.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.79, for a total value of $155,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 367,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,187,081.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Samantha Pearce sold 531 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.45, for a total transaction of $82,543.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,309 shares in the company, valued at $1,757,984.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,024 shares of company stock valued at $1,578,241. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.