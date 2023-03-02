Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Boosts Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 322,900 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 64,884 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $8,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Uber Technologies by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,767,050 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,202,889,000 after buying an additional 1,368,569 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 47,898,025 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,269,298,000 after purchasing an additional 3,677,799 shares during the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 167.5% in the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 30,760,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,193,422,000 after buying an additional 19,260,000 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 18.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,070,619 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $787,480,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443,554 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 0.5% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 19,739,878 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $403,878,000 after acquiring an additional 95,513 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $36.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.38.

NYSE:UBER opened at $32.99 on Thursday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.90 and a twelve month high of $37.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.13. The company has a market cap of $66.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.03 and a beta of 1.22.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 114.18% and a negative net margin of 28.68%. The business’s revenue was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total value of $135,594.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 166,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,433,301.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services. It operates through the following segments: Mobility, Delivery and Freight. The Mobility segment refers to products that connect consumers with Mobility Drivers who provide rides in a variety of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis.

