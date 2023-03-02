Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Decreases Stock Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lowered its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,938 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $13,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 8.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 61,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,877,000 after buying an additional 5,014 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 62.7% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 1,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 58.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 122,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,797,000 after buying an additional 45,326 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ATVI. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Activision Blizzard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Activision Blizzard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Raymond James raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.07.

Activision Blizzard stock opened at $75.72 on Thursday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.94 and a 52-week high of $81.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.13 and a 200-day moving average of $75.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.44, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Activision Blizzard, Inc is a developer and publisher of interactive entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings and generates revenue from full-game and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

