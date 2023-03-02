Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Grows Stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,589 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Humana were worth $9,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HUM. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Humana by 46,704.0% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 11,701 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 11,676 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Humana during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Insight Inv LLC bought a new position in Humana during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the second quarter worth about $49,000. 93.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HUM opened at $496.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $62.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.51, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.72. Humana Inc. has a one year low of $410.87 and a one year high of $571.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $498.71 and a 200 day moving average of $507.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $22.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.45 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 3.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 28.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. This is a positive change from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.29%.

In other Humana news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 17,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.85, for a total value of $8,890,313.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,040 shares in the company, valued at $35,429,734. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $531.92, for a total transaction of $3,723,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,895,015.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 17,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.85, for a total value of $8,890,313.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,429,734. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 42,258 shares of company stock valued at $21,495,922. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HUM. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Humana from $540.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen raised their price target on Humana from $547.00 to $647.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com raised Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Humana from $630.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Humana from $558.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $594.12.

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental plans such as Medicare, and State-based contracts.

