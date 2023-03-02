Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Increases Stock Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,946 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 11,104 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned about 0.08% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $14,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,904,199 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $446,269,000 after purchasing an additional 598,645 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the 2nd quarter valued at $572,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 6,090 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 967 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Mizuho raised their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $250.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $315.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $285.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Laboratory Co. of America Trading Down 0.6 %

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.58, for a total transaction of $2,004,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,069 shares in the company, valued at $2,272,510.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $43,924.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,341 shares in the company, valued at $1,356,079.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.58, for a total value of $2,004,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,069 shares in the company, valued at $2,272,510.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,701 shares of company stock worth $2,178,302. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:LH opened at $237.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $21.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $246.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $234.18. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12-month low of $200.32 and a 12-month high of $281.22.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.08. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 8.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 17.19 EPS for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is 20.78%.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

