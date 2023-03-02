Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 27,800 Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec decreased its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 341,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,800 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned about 0.20% of New Oriental Education & Technology Group worth $8,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,329,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492,990 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 130.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,490,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,114,000 after purchasing an additional 21,246,644 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 11.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,078,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,441,000 after purchasing an additional 932,613 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $162,880,000. Finally, FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $148,742,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.60.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group stock opened at $40.99 on Thursday. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.40 and a twelve month high of $46.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.09 and a beta of 0.61.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $638.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.16 million. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a negative return on equity of 6.32% and a negative net margin of 9.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Others.

