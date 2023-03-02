Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. Buys Shares of 166,500 Accretion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENER)

Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new stake in shares of Accretion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENER – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 166,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,655,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. owned approximately 0.64% of Accretion Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ENER. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Accretion Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $6,174,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Accretion Acquisition by 246.5% in the third quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 762,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,578,000 after acquiring an additional 542,376 shares during the last quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Accretion Acquisition by 93.6% in the third quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,015,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,098,000 after acquiring an additional 491,261 shares during the last quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Accretion Acquisition in the second quarter worth $4,429,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Accretion Acquisition by 2,320.2% during the second quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 221,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 212,460 shares during the period. 71.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ENER stock opened at $10.23 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.02. Accretion Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.76 and a 1 year high of $10.49.

Accretion Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on entering a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the energy value chain, including upstream, water management, gas and vapor capture, energy transition related systems, midstream, oil and gas-related software, commodity risk management, or oil and gas services.

