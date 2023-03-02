Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. Makes New Investment in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 28,949 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,299 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 1.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,558 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 25.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,296 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 8.0% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,775 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 10.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,509 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. 83.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Callon Petroleum alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CPE shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Callon Petroleum from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.38.

Callon Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of CPE opened at $39.78 on Thursday. Callon Petroleum has a 1 year low of $31.23 and a 1 year high of $66.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 2.70.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $704.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.42 million. Callon Petroleum had a return on equity of 35.68% and a net margin of 37.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Callon Petroleum will post 12.37 EPS for the current year.

Callon Petroleum Profile

(Get Rating)

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Callon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.