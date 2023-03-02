Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. Sells 29,366 Shares of Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMKR)

Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. trimmed its stake in Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMKR – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,366 shares during the quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. owned approximately 0.29% of Tastemaker Acquisition worth $997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glazer Capital LLC increased its holdings in Tastemaker Acquisition by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,511,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,066,000 after acquiring an additional 10,131 shares during the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition by 2.2% in the third quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 1,349,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,450,000 after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,638,000. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 407,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,071,000 after buying an additional 103,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Tastemaker Acquisition by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 313,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,113,000 after buying an additional 42,344 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.66% of the company’s stock.

Tastemaker Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of TMKR stock opened at $10.47 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.13. Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.84 and a 1 year high of $10.49.

Tastemaker Acquisition Profile

Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies in the restaurant, hospitality, and related technology and services sectors.

