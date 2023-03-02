Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. Takes $1.94 Million Position in Gores Holdings IX, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHIX)

Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new position in Gores Holdings IX, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHIX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,936,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. owned about 0.30% of Gores Holdings IX at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exos Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gores Holdings IX by 2.9% in the second quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 173,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after buying an additional 4,845 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gores Holdings IX in the third quarter worth approximately $116,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gores Holdings IX in the second quarter worth approximately $135,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gores Holdings IX in the second quarter worth approximately $199,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in shares of Gores Holdings IX in the second quarter worth approximately $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

Gores Holdings IX Price Performance

GHIX opened at $10.01 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.95 and its 200 day moving average is $9.81. Gores Holdings IX, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $10.76.

Gores Holdings IX Profile

Gores Holdings IX, Inc focuses on a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

