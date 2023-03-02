Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. Takes Position in Crescera Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CREC)

Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new stake in shares of Crescera Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CREC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 78,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. owned approximately 0.29% of Crescera Capital Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CREC. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crescera Capital Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $1,241,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Crescera Capital Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $247,000. Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in shares of Crescera Capital Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $5,074,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crescera Capital Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $1,986,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Crescera Capital Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $247,000. 59.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crescera Capital Acquisition stock opened at $10.38 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.31 and its 200 day moving average is $10.17. Crescera Capital Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.84 and a one year high of $10.42.

Crescera Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar combination with one or more businesses in technology, healthcare, education services, consumer, and retail sectors in Latin America.

