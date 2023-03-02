Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. Trims Position in HH&L Acquisition Co. (NYSE:HHLA)

Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. decreased its stake in HH&L Acquisition Co. (NYSE:HHLA – Get Rating) by 41.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 173,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,000 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P.’s holdings in HH&L Acquisition were worth $1,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in HH&L Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in HH&L Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $130,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in HH&L Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in HH&L Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HH&L Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $343,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.07% of the company’s stock.

HH&L Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HHLA opened at $10.23 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.04. The company has a market cap of $529.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.50 and a beta of -0.01. HH&L Acquisition Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.73 and a fifty-two week high of $10.35.

HH&L Acquisition Company Profile

HH&L Acquisition Co does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on healthcare or healthcare-related companies in Asian markets.

