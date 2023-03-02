Cantor Fitzgerald Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX)

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Vaxcyte in a report released on Tuesday, February 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($3.93) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($3.64). The consensus estimate for Vaxcyte’s current full-year earnings is ($3.03) per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on PCVX. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Vaxcyte in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Vaxcyte in a report on Friday, December 16th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Vaxcyte from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Vaxcyte in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock.

Vaxcyte Stock Up 1.7 %

Institutional Trading of Vaxcyte

NASDAQ:PCVX opened at $41.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.11 and a beta of 1.00. Vaxcyte has a 52 week low of $17.44 and a 52 week high of $49.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.90 and a 200 day moving average of $37.77.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,513,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,253,000 after purchasing an additional 136,464 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Vaxcyte by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,857,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,256 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,452,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,851,000 after buying an additional 496,227 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,492,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,817,000 after buying an additional 220,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Vaxcyte by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,993,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,833,000 after acquiring an additional 137,392 shares in the last quarter. 71.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vaxcyte

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials to treat invasive pneumococcal disease and pneumonia.

