Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $209.00.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CGEMY shares. HSBC downgraded shares of Capgemini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Capgemini from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Capgemini from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th.

Get Capgemini alerts:

Capgemini Stock Up 1.4 %

OTCMKTS CGEMY opened at $38.02 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.41. Capgemini has a 1 year low of $29.56 and a 1 year high of $45.37.

Capgemini Company Profile

Capgemini SE engages in the provision of cloud, data, artificial intelligence, connectivity, software, and digital engineering and platforms. It operates through the following geographical segments: Rest of Europe; North America; France; the United Kingdom and Ireland; and Asia-Pacific and Latin America.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Capgemini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capgemini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.