Capital Fund Management S.A. Raises Holdings in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) by 110.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,477 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,874 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Visteon were worth $2,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visteon by 65.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visteon during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visteon during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Visteon by 307.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visteon during the third quarter worth about $52,000.
VC stock opened at $169.66 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $148.92 and a 200-day moving average of $136.03. Visteon Co. has a 12-month low of $88.82 and a 12-month high of $171.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.09 and a beta of 1.82.
Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.
