Capital Fund Management S.A. Sells 1,266,108 Shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

Capital Fund Management S.A. decreased its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) by 64.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 702,698 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,266,108 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $3,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 4.8% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 121,224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 5,565 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in Nokia Oyj in the third quarter worth $88,000. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC raised its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 2.5% in the second quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 3,833,598 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,673,000 after purchasing an additional 94,212 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its position in Nokia Oyj by 361.0% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 5,762 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after buying an additional 4,512 shares during the period. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 5,964,589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,497,000 after buying an additional 160,747 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Nokia Oyj alerts:

Nokia Oyj Stock Performance

Shares of NOK opened at $4.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.90, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Nokia Oyj has a one year low of $4.08 and a one year high of $5.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.72 and a 200 day moving average of $4.70.

Nokia Oyj Increases Dividend

Nokia Oyj ( NYSE:NOK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Nokia Oyj had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 16.73%. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nokia Oyj will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a $0.0218 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. This is an increase from Nokia Oyj’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Nokia Oyj’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on NOK. DNB Markets lowered shares of Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Nokia Oyj from €6.00 ($6.38) to €5.50 ($5.85) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.88.

About Nokia Oyj

(Get Rating)

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The Mobile Networks segment offers technologies for Radio Access Networks (RAN) as well as Microwave Radio Links (MWR) for transport networks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.