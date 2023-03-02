Capital Fund Management S.A. Sells 8,358 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Capital Fund Management S.A. lowered its position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,764 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,358 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $3,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEDG. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 79.2% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 35.1% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $327.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $18.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 198.44, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $304.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $283.91. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $190.15 and a 52 week high of $375.90.

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $1.28. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 3.02%. The business had revenue of $890.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, insider Meir Adest sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.57, for a total transaction of $1,582,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,024,756.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SEDG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $358.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $367.00 to $374.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $380.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen upped their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $309.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $377.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $367.65.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

