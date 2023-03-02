Capital & Regional Plc (LON:CAL) Increases Dividend to GBX 2.75 Per Share

Capital & Regional Plc (LON:CAL – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.75 ($0.03) per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, June 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This is a positive change from Capital & Regional’s previous dividend of $2.50. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Capital & Regional Stock Performance

Shares of CAL stock opened at GBX 59.50 ($0.72) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.10, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.93. The stock has a market capitalization of £100.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 285.00, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.76. Capital & Regional has a one year low of GBX 42.80 ($0.52) and a one year high of GBX 67 ($0.81). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 57.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 55.18.

About Capital & Regional

Capital & Regional is a UK focused retail property REIT specialising in shopping centres that dominate their catchment, serving the non-discretionary and value orientated needs of the local communities. It has a strong track record of delivering value enhancing retail and leisure asset management opportunities across a portfolio of in-town shopping centres.

