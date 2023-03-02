CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Hits New 1-Year Low at $9.05

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.05 and last traded at $9.85, with a volume of 6096478 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CDNA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of CareDx from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of CareDx from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of CareDx in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of CareDx from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of CareDx from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CareDx currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.80.

Get CareDx alerts:

CareDx Trading Down 25.5 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $639.79 million, a PE ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 1.03.

Insider Transactions at CareDx

Institutional Trading of CareDx

In related news, Director Peter Maag sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total transaction of $85,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 298,737 shares in the company, valued at $5,129,314.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Reginald Seeto sold 11,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total transaction of $178,946.22. Following the sale, the insider now owns 551,940 shares in the company, valued at $8,902,792.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Peter Maag sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total transaction of $85,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 298,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,129,314.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 28,069 shares of company stock valued at $447,903 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CareDx by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,787,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791,670 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CareDx by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,214,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,094 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CareDx by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,003,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,677,000 after purchasing an additional 914,713 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of CareDx by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,311,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,490,000 after purchasing an additional 844,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CareDx by 191.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 968,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,797,000 after purchasing an additional 636,300 shares during the last quarter.

About CareDx

(Get Rating)

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its products include AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CareDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.