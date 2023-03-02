CareMax, Inc. Expected to Earn Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share (NASDAQ:CMAX)

CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for CareMax in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut forecasts that the company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for CareMax’s current full-year earnings is ($0.60) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CareMax’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CMAX. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of CareMax from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of CareMax from $15.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of CareMax to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Shares of CMAX stock opened at $4.12 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a current ratio of 4.81. CareMax has a twelve month low of $2.77 and a twelve month high of $9.23.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMAX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of CareMax by 14.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,596 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CareMax in the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CareMax by 95.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,915,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423,474 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of CareMax by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,388,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,370,000 after acquiring an additional 16,008 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CareMax by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 6,431 shares during the period. 95.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CareMax, Inc provides medical services through physicians and health care professionals. It offers a suite of health care and social services to its patients, including primary care, specialty care, telemedicine, health and wellness, optometry, dental, pharmacy, and transportation. The company also provides CareOptimize, a proprietary software and services platform that provides data, analytics, and rules-based decision tools/workflows for physicians in the United States.

