Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.51 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:CGBD)

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Carlyle Secured Lending in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Penn anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.51 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Carlyle Secured Lending’s current full-year earnings is $1.89 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Carlyle Secured Lending’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.93 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Carlyle Secured Lending from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price target on Carlyle Secured Lending from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Carlyle Secured Lending from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th.

Carlyle Secured Lending Trading Down 1.4 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carlyle Secured Lending

CGBD stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.45. The company had a trading volume of 84,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,772. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.98. Carlyle Secured Lending has a 1 year low of $11.23 and a 1 year high of $15.89. The company has a market capitalization of $785.17 million, a P/E ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.63.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGBD. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Carlyle Secured Lending in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending in the second quarter worth about $38,000. EMC Capital Management bought a new position in Carlyle Secured Lending in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Carlyle Secured Lending in the third quarter valued at approximately $121,000. 21.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carlyle Secured Lending Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This is a positive change from Carlyle Secured Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.39%. Carlyle Secured Lending’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.51%.

About Carlyle Secured Lending

TCG BDC is an externally managed specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. TCG BDC is managed by Carlyle GMS Investment Management LLC, an SEC-registered investment adviser and a wholly owned subsidiary of The Carlyle Group L.P. Since it commenced investment operations in May 2013 through March 31, 2017, TCG BDC has invested more than $2.4 billion in aggregate principal amount of debt and equity investments prior to any subsequent exits or repayments.

