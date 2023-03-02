Carlyle Secured Lending (NASDAQ:CGBD) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Rating)’s share price fell 3.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $14.80 and last traded at $14.99. 269,771 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 18% from the average session volume of 228,199 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on CGBD. Citigroup raised their target price on Carlyle Secured Lending from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Carlyle Secured Lending from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Carlyle Secured Lending from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get Carlyle Secured Lending alerts:

Carlyle Secured Lending Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.98. The company has a market capitalization of $796.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.63.

Carlyle Secured Lending Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Carlyle Secured Lending

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This is a positive change from Carlyle Secured Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Carlyle Secured Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.51%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CGBD. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Carlyle Secured Lending by 1,901.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 803,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,491,000 after purchasing an additional 762,877 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 886,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,684,000 after acquiring an additional 293,772 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,511,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,625,000 after acquiring an additional 182,335 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 488,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,996,000 after acquiring an additional 117,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,458,000. 21.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carlyle Secured Lending Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TCG BDC is an externally managed specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. TCG BDC is managed by Carlyle GMS Investment Management LLC, an SEC-registered investment adviser and a wholly owned subsidiary of The Carlyle Group L.P. Since it commenced investment operations in May 2013 through March 31, 2017, TCG BDC has invested more than $2.4 billion in aggregate principal amount of debt and equity investments prior to any subsequent exits or repayments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Carlyle Secured Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlyle Secured Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.