Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Shares Purchased by Evergreen Capital Management LLC

Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 219,440 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares during the quarter. Carter’s comprises 0.8% of Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Evergreen Capital Management LLC owned about 0.58% of Carter’s worth $14,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Carter’s during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Carter’s by 331.9% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 406 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Carter’s by 159.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 415 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Carter’s by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 805 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Carter’s by 63.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 809 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. 99.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Carter's alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Carter’s news, CEO Michael Dennis Casey sold 3,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total transaction of $235,969.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 380,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,523,554.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Julie D’emilio sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.77, for a total value of $363,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,456,787.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael Dennis Casey sold 3,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total transaction of $235,969.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 380,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,523,554.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,525 shares of company stock worth $2,503,573 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Carter’s Stock Down 0.1 %

CRI traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $75.31. 214,091 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 685,137. Carter’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.65 and a 12-month high of $99.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.72 and a 200 day moving average of $74.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The textile maker reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.55. Carter’s had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 45.25%. The firm had revenue of $912.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $897.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Carter’s, Inc. will post 5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carter’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wedbush downgraded shares of Carter’s from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.25.

Carter’s Profile

(Get Rating)

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail, U.S. Wholesale, and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Carter's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.