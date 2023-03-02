Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 1,538 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,038,000. Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 440.1% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Iron Mountain by 132.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in Iron Mountain during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE IRM opened at $52.58 on Thursday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12-month low of $43.33 and a 12-month high of $58.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.46. The stock has a market cap of $15.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.89.

Iron Mountain Increases Dividend

Iron Mountain ( NYSE:IRM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 79.49% and a net margin of 10.91%. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.6185 dividend. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is 130.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Iron Mountain in a report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Iron Mountain to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Iron Mountain in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Iron Mountain

In other news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total value of $62,043.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,907 shares in the company, valued at $2,586,921.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.63, for a total transaction of $531,969.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,968,759.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total value of $62,043.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,586,921.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,293 shares of company stock worth $4,573,072. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Profile

(Get Rating)

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

