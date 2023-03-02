Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 1,048 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,411 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALL. Boston Partners grew its position in Allstate by 384.6% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,707,454 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $337,094,000 after buying an additional 2,148,764 shares during the period. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Allstate in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Allstate by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,572,349 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $320,333,000 after acquiring an additional 759,114 shares during the period. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 112.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 1,417,434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $179,631,000 after purchasing an additional 751,301 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Allstate by 3.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,850,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,442,082,000 after purchasing an additional 745,096 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Price Performance

ALL stock opened at $127.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.99, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $133.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The Allstate Co. has a 12-month low of $111.85 and a 12-month high of $144.46.

Allstate Increases Dividend

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.01. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 1.04% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $13.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.75 EPS. Allstate’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. This is a positive change from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -66.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on ALL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Allstate from $146.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Allstate from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Allstate from $105.00 to $104.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Allstate from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Allstate from $144.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Allstate presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allstate

In other news, CFO Jesse E. Merten sold 29,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.18, for a total value of $3,951,735.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,236,512.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property Liability and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

