Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 1,415 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC cut its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 64,013 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,415 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,836 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 107.6% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 82.7% in the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,065 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 695.8% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 3,183 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783 shares in the last quarter. 49.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $12.32 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.24. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $10.61 and a 1 year high of $18.25.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.09). Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 17.45% and a negative net margin of 1.25%. The company had revenue of $41.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is -117.65%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on F shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.53.

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro, Ford Next, and Ford Credit. The Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro segment includes the sale of Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories, together with the associated costs to develop, manufacture, distribute, and service the vehicles, parts, and accessories.

