Caxton Associates LP Takes Position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 2,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Rathbones Group Plc boosted its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rathbones Group Plc now owns 28,597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,595,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. 18.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Stock Performance

NYSE SQM opened at $88.16 on Thursday. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 1 year low of $63.69 and a 1 year high of $115.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.18 billion, a PE ratio of 8.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Profile

Several research firms recently commented on SQM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $125.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.60.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

