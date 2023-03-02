CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $6.40

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.40 and traded as low as $6.33. CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund shares last traded at $6.35, with a volume of 2,351,472 shares changing hands.
CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Trading Up 2.1 %
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.38.
CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.21%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund
About CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund
CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund operates as a closed-end management investment company. Its primary objective is high current income and its secondary objective is capital appreciation. The company also engages in investing in real estate securities mainly located in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (IGR)
- Hormel Hits 2-Year Low, And The Dip Gets Bought
- Here’s Why Ross Could Soon Be Hitting All Time Highs
- The Bottom Is In For Salesforce.com
- It’s Time For A Fresh Look At The Kroger Co.
- West Fraser’s Earnings Scream Timber, Outlook Says Buy
Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.