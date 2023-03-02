CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $6.40

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.40 and traded as low as $6.33. CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund shares last traded at $6.35, with a volume of 2,351,472 shares changing hands.

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Trading Up 2.1 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.38.

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.21%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund

About CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 51,725 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 7,461 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 242,676 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 66,338 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 26,055 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund by 101.8% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 114,699 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 57,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $483,000.

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund operates as a closed-end management investment company. Its primary objective is high current income and its secondary objective is capital appreciation. The company also engages in investing in real estate securities mainly located in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.

