Celanese (NYSE:CE) Price Target Raised to $121.00

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Citigroup from $111.00 to $121.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

CE has been the subject of several other research reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on Celanese from $108.00 to $107.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Celanese from $180.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. UBS Group raised their target price on Celanese from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Celanese from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Celanese from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $125.23.

Celanese Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CE opened at $119.71 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.95. Celanese has a 52-week low of $86.71 and a 52-week high of $161.37.

Celanese Announces Dividend

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 19.58%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Celanese will post 12.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.12%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Celanese

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Celanese by 92.6% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Celanese during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Celanese during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Celanese during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Celanese during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. 92.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Celanese

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

Featured Articles

