Celo (CELO) Trading Down 6.8% Over Last Week

Celo (CELO) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 2nd. Celo has a market capitalization of $368.23 million and $12.19 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Celo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.75 or 0.00003190 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Celo has traded down 6.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Celo

Celo’s genesis date was September 15th, 2017. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 491,531,934 coins. The Reddit community for Celo is https://reddit.com/r/celohq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Celo’s official website is celo.org. Celo’s official message board is forum.celo.org. Celo’s official Twitter account is @celoorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Celo Foundation is a non-profit organization based in the US that supports the growth and development of the open-source Celo Platform. Guided by the Celo community tenets, the Foundation contributes to education, technical research, environmental health, community engagement, and ecosystem outreach—activities that support and encourage an inclusive financial system that creates the conditions for prosperity for everyone.

Celo’s mission is to build a financial system that creates the conditions for prosperity for everyone.

CELO is a utility and governance asset for the Celo community, which has a fixed supply and variable value. With CELO, users can help shape the direction of the Celo Platform.”

Celo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Celo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

