CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.75.

CenterPoint Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $27.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.86. CenterPoint Energy has a 52 week low of $25.03 and a 52 week high of $33.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 11.21%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNP. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 416,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,725,000 after purchasing an additional 32,603 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 222,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,579,000 after purchasing an additional 13,140 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 30.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,436,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,485,000 after purchasing an additional 333,476 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 35.2% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 24,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 6,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 12.4% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 60,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 6,671 shares during the period. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: CenterPoint Energy, Houston Electric, and CERC. The CenterPoint Energy segment consists of electric transmission and distribution services in the Texas gulf coast area in the ERCOT region and electric transmission and distribution services primarily to southwestern Indiana and includes power generation and wholesale power operations in the MISO region.

Featured Articles

