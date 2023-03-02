Century Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CYFL) Plans Dividend of $0.23

Century Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CYFL – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.225 per share by the bank on Monday, March 20th. This represents a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Century Financial’s previous dividend of $0.22.

Century Financial Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:CYFL opened at $27.75 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.33 and a 200 day moving average of $28.10. Century Financial has a 12-month low of $26.81 and a 12-month high of $32.00.

Century Financial Company Profile

Century Financial Corp. (Michigan) is a bank holding company of Century Bank and Trust, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm offers deposit products, primarily checking, savings, and term certificate accounts. It also provides lending products such as residential mortgage, commercial, and installment consumer loans.

