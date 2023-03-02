Century Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CYFL) Plans Dividend of $0.23

Century Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CYFL – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.225 per share by the bank on Monday, March 20th. This represents a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Century Financial’s previous dividend of $0.22.
Century Financial Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:CYFL opened at $27.75 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.33 and a 200 day moving average of $28.10. Century Financial has a 12-month low of $26.81 and a 12-month high of $32.00.
Century Financial Company Profile
